Weekend food plan: Cocktails and brunches for Daddy dearest on Father's Day

Join one of Mumbai's favourite chef Rahul Akerkar as he celebrates the day with his daughters Shaan and Amalia as part of “Ode to Bob”, a fun brunch filled with playful drinks and delicious bites. Choose from truffle scrambled eggs on sourdough, panettone gypsy toast, buff cheek ciabatta, okra flatbread with jalapeño and feta, and wood-fired mushroom lasagna. For desserts, sample espresso granita, orange caramel flan or the chocolate profiteroles.

Where: Ode Dining, Raheja Altimus, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai

When: Sunday, 15 June

Price: ₹2,400 + taxes

Contact: 090760 31111

'Nolen gur' tres leches at Toast & Tonic.

Raise a toast to dad with a drinks and food menu that truly celebrates Daddy day. The cocktails are smooth and classy from libations infused with fresh fruits and citrus, to something more elevated with jasmine tea and elderflower. Pair them with the mushroom and burrata flatbreads, or the signature cacio e pepe and avocado tacos, and leave some room for the nolen gur tres leches.

Where: Toast & Tonic, Godrej building, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Contact: 07208871559

Treat your father to fun breakfast bites this Sunday featuring fried chicken sandwiches plus chilled craft beer. Linger on for freshly-baked pies, flaky croissants that pair very well with a house selection of wines.

Where: Petite Pie Shop, Sector 65, Gurugram

Contact: 08130112234

The 'Godfather' cocktail at Sawari, Bengaluru.

Celebrate dad with complimentary “Godfather” cocktails at this new Bengaluru restaurant known for its comforting north Indian classics and desi Chinese favourites. It's going to be a movie-inspired Sunday outing with drinks crafted with refreshing ingredients, both in both non-alcoholic (with tonic water) and alcoholic (with sparkling wine) versions. There's lots to eat from purani dilli ke gol gappe and palak patta chaat, to hot garlic chicken and kulfi falooda and jalebi with rabri.

Where: Sawari, Hennur Bagalur Main Road, Bengaluru

When: Sunday, 15 June

Price for two: ₹1,200

Contact: 09731860072