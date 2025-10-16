Brunches, gourmet hampers and everything you need for a delicious Diwali

If you are looking for something offbeat, and yet not exactly keeping with the tradition of Diwali, let these sinful petite gâteaux and macarons be your pick. The selection is inspired by the Cosmicpunk universe created by Boomranng Studio, that blends Indian mythology and science fiction to create art, and the culinary expertise of the Chinese dim sum teahouse Yauatcha. The gâteau features flavours like Coconut Devil, Hazelnut Praline, Pistachio and Rose and Honeycomb. And the macarons come in Blueberry and Earl Grey, Raspberry Pepper, Blood Orange, Hibiscus Coconut, Spicy Mango and Champagne flavours.

To place an order, call +91-9222222800 (Mumbai and Bengaluru).

Tepa by The Bagh, Amritsar.

Experience a Diwali table that is complete with a mix of old and new dishes, and those that reflect the rich heritage of Amritsari cuisine with a modern spin. The Paneer Malai & Mirchi Parantha Duo is a nod to the city's parantha culture, while the Jerk Chicken Parantha offers a surprise with a Caribbean twist. The Tandoori Chicken Tikka Sandwich, and flatbreads like Chilli Paneer and Butter Chicken are a fun take on familiar flavours. Vegetarians can go for Paneer Tikka Biryani, Ricotta Paneer & Spinach Kofta, and dal makhni that has been slow-cooked for 16 hours.

Where: Tepah by The Bagh, second floor, Sco 13-14 D-Block Ranjit Avenue, Gumtala, Ajnala Road, Amritsar.

Contact: +91-9056775282

Kesar pista kulfi matcha, Mokai X Indu ice cream.

Mumbai's Asian-inspired cafe Mokai and Indu ice cream by Saloni Kukreja are bringing some playful matcha twists to the festivities. Take Strawberry Matcha Sago Float, where strawberry purée and ice cream meet jelly, sago pearls, condensed milk and matcha. A Kesar Pista Kulfi Matcha that come with crushed pista kulfi, saffron, pistachio paste and a whole lot of other surprises. Filter coffee lovers can indulge in the Cold Kaapi French Toast paired with Hokkaido milk bread and Indu’s kaapi ice cream with miso caramel drizzle and hazelnut crunch. There is also a bittersweet Cold Brew Affogato with kaapi ice cream.

Where: Mokai, 54 Newton House, St Sebastian Colony, Mumbai

When: On till Diwali

Contact: 09820983607

Festive specials at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Savour festive buffets with a menu that celebrates the fascinating world of Diwali delicacies from across the country. Some of the regional highlights include traditional sweets and snacks such as gujiya, mathri, and soan papdi from northern India, chakli, shankarpali, farsan, and dhokla from Gujarat and Rajasthan, Mysore pak and payasam from the south, and milk-based sweets like roshogolla and sandesh, and a unique Bengali Kali Puja dish of 14 varieties of seasonal leafy greens called chhodo shaak from the east. There's poha chivda and malpua from central India too.

Where: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai

When: 15 to 25 October

Contact: +91-9004616506

Saltt Karjat.

Imagine malpuas stuffed with melt-in-the-mouth white pumpkin halwa, crisp, golden jalebis served with pista rabdi, and mohan puri (a close cousin of chandrakala) paired with rose-flavoured kulfi. And we are not even getting into the ghee-soaked motichoor ladoos. Diwali may be synonymous with Indian mithai in all its glory, but when the experience comes with a bit of fun and surprise, it's all the more joyous. Especially when they are presented in traditional brassware, like this festive dessert menu that is elevated by handcrafted brass and copperware thalis from P·TAL.

Where: Saltt, Oleander Farms Pvt Ltd, Karjat Chowk Road, Vavarle Village, Karjat, Maharashtra

When: Until 29 October

Contact: 022-50022224

A dish from Aragma's tasting menu.

Ever since its opening in 2024, Aragma has taken diners on a journey packed with flavours curated by chef Amit Ghorpade and founder Poornima Somayaji. The current eight-course tasting menu harks back to times spent in legacy kitchens, family homes and the duo's foraging trips. There's enough to sample from ingredients that stir up childhood memories, to everything that puts our faith back in traditional cooking wisdom nurtured by matriarchs. There is jowar and urad noodles; en croute, a French technique which involves meat or fish sealed in pastry and baked in the oven, but here served as an Indian puff; and kunda, the popular sweet dish from Karnataka stuffed inside a doughnut.

Where: Aragma, ground floor, Insignia, Dhole Patil Rd, opposite Axis Bank, Sangamvadi, Pune

When: On till end of October

Contact: 08484959288

Hampers by The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

It's the joy of sharing that keeps festivities alive this season. And a hamper carefully packed with artisanal goodies is what makes things somewhat different. All the more attractive when they can be customised according to everyone's preferences. Go for these selection of luxurious Indian and western treats such as the Saffron Mawa Tea Cake, chocolate cookies, Almond & Dark Chocolate Bars, naan khatai, cheese straws, chocolate-coated almonds, and California pista crunch.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Golf Course Square, Yerawada, Pune.

Contact: +91-8956689142

FARRO, Pune.

A modern Indian and Mediterranean menu that celebrates Diwali in all its delicious glory. Expect Passionfruit Puchka with green apple and raw mango, a Tandoori Thirty Layer Latke with cheddar and cheese aioli, Kakori Kefta in charred tomato sauce, and Rajma Cannoli for some added fun. There is also biryani, and Daryagunj butter chicken for a final feast. And since no festivities are complete without mithai, treat yourself to Purani Dilli’s Kulfi Falooda, Gajrela with black pepper ice cream, and Malai Cheesecake.

Where: FARRO, Lane No. 6, Meera Nagar Garden Society, Koregaon Park, Pune.

When: 17 October

Diwali snacks for dogs.

Looking for pet-friendly Diwali snacks? Here's an exciting limited edition, mindfully created treats meant especially for dogs. The snack box consists of The Farsan Box ( ₹ 350), which has crunchy, savoury bites made with natural, dog-safe ingredients. Indulge your furry friends with even ladoos ( ₹450), that are sugar-free and made without preservatives, or artificial flavours. These treats are suitable as per their taste and nutrition needs, are vet-approved and prepared in small batches. Why should humans have all the fun?

What: A Petter Life Diwali Special Snack Box for Dogs

Order on www.apetterlife.in/

Kalpaney, Bengaluru.

A vegetarian Diwali menu that is equally experimental, and with a variety of chaat, mains and desserts, this one is a crowd pleaser. The menu comprises Makhana Corn Chaat, Fruit Kachori Chaat, and Muradabadi Dal Chaat made with dal moth. Feta Meets Dahi Bhalla, Nadru Seekh, Dal Dhokli, Mushroom Chettinad Curry with podi coconut, and Undhiyo Thepla Tacos. For a sweet ending there is Rabdi Falooda, Textures of Milk and Jalebi Fafda. The zero-proof drinks menu is a nod to Indian beverages such as the watermelon drink Mohabbat ka Sharbat.

Where: Kalpaney, Outer Ring Road, 100 Feet Ring Rd, JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

Contact: +91-9380667830

