This festive season, spread the joy of food

Festivities in India are always marked by food. Come October, kitchen stoves and ovens light up to create all manner of handmade goodies, from Bihar’s khaja to Maharashtra’s karanji to Tamil Nadu’s thenkuzhal , and countless more. Recipes are swapped, ingredients prepped and the cooking begins. As much as the joy of eating is a wondrous one, it is made sweeter when shared. And so, instead of discussing the next big thing in dining out, this month, this column gives you a little nudge to spread the joy of food with the less fortunate by contributing to these organisations (listed in no particular order) and their noble missions.

KHAANA CHAHIYE

Khaana Chahiye Foundation is a not-for-profit company, working on data-driven, community-led and policy-oriented solutions for urban hunger. Founded by Ruben Mascarenhas and Paathik Muni, the Mumbai-based organisation runs two community kitchens in Kurla and Ulhasnagar to feed the needy as well as an SOS grocery service to identify those in extreme need and provide them with emergency grocery support. Currently, they are in the process of creating Mumbai’s hunger map, for better visualisation, engagement and data-driven policy intervention by local governments. khaanachahiye.com

ROBIN HOOD ARMY

This volunteer-driven organisation is committed to transferring surplus food from restaurants and communities to the underprivileged, including homeless families, orphanages, patients in public hospitals, and old age homes. Comprising mostly students and working professionals, its members donate just a few hours each week, typically twice a month, to make a substantial impact. The organisation, founded in 2014 by Neel Ghose, Anand Sinha and Sachit Jain, operates without any revenue, employees, or office space. Those interested can contribute by donating food, whether from restaurants, workplaces, or family kitchens. Additionally, individuals can join as Robins and volunteer to teach at the Robin Hood Academy via footpath schools to help foster education and community development.

robinhoodarmy.com

MAZDOOR KITCHEN

A citizen-driven voluntary initiative dedicated to supporting Delhi’s daily wage workers since 2020, Mazdoor Kitchen is run entirely by volunteers. The organisation prepares, packs and delivers around 500 meals each day to individuals and communities lacking the means to feed themselves. Founded by Rashid Ansari and Nandita Narain, Mazdoor Kitchen focuses on providing not just food but also livelihood support and medical aid. Donations received go directly towards purchasing rations, providing financial aid for workers’ livelihoods and covering healthcare expenses in order to help vulnerable populations survive and thrive during challenging times. instagram.com/mazdoorkitchen

NO FOOD WASTE CHENNAI

This NGO is dedicated to reducing food wastage and fighting hunger in Chennai and was founded by Padmanaban Gopalan, Dinesh Manickam and Sudhakar Marimuthu in 2014. Their mission is to collect surplus food from catering events, restaurants, and households, and then redistribute it to those in need. Established with a focus on sustainable waste management, they work tirelessly to ensure that excess food does not go to waste but instead reaches underprivileged communities. Donations help fund transportation, logistics, and food distribution efforts. On 28 September, the organisation is hosting Foodathon 4.0, a marathon initiative to raise awareness about food wastage.

instagram.com/nfwchennai

RISE AGAINST HUNGER

This Bengaluru-based organisation is committed to supporting vulnerable communities in their fight against hunger and poverty. Their programmes focus on providing nourishing meals, healthcare training, access to clean drinking water and caregiver training, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Working through community-led development, they equip local populations with resources, capacity, and infrastructure to build resilience against climate change and other external threats. Their work begins with providing nutritious meals to students and marginalised individuals, helping them complete education and gain skills for a better future. As part of the global Rise Against Hunger network since 1998, their approach goes beyond food, addressing root causes of hunger through sustainable community empowerment initiatives.

riseagainsthungerindia.org

ANNAMITRA FOUNDATION

Dedicated to providing nutritious mid-day meals and food relief to children and underserved communities across India since 2004, Annamitra is a partner in the Union government’s midday meal initiative and has helped millions of schoolchildren stay healthy and focused on their education. Over the past 18 years, their efforts have expanded to include programmes that support education, distribute dry rations, and deliver essentials to those in need. Founded by Radha Krishna Das, the foundation has established state-of-the-art kitchens in eight states and 21 cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Tirupati.

annamitra.org

MUMBAI ROTI BANK

Founded in December 2017 by former Maharashtra DG of Police D. Sivanandhan, the organisation is driven by the simple yet powerful belief that no one should suffer from hunger. It has since grown and now serves 15,000 meals a day across multiple cities. The team focuses on providing nutritious, freshly-cooked meals to those in need, especially patients and their families waiting outside hospitals and cancer centres. It also runs a School Nutrition Program, which supplies healthy meals to underserved children across India. rotibankfoundation.org

