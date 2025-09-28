This festive season, spread the joy of food

Festivities in India are always marked by food. Come October, kitchen stoves and ovens light up to create all manner of handmade goodies, from Bihar’s khaja to Maharashtra’s karanji to Tamil Nadu’s thenkuzhal, and countless more. Recipes are swapped, ingredients prepped and the cooking begins. As much as the joy of eating is a wondrous one, it is made sweeter when shared. And so, instead of discussing the next big thing in dining out, this month, this column gives you a little nudge to spread the joy of food with the less fortunate by contributing to these organisations (listed in no particular order) and their noble missions.