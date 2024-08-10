How fictional foods inspire real-life culinary adventures
SummaryChefs are bringing to life food depicted in books and films, be it ramen in ‘Ponyo’ or that chocolate cake in ‘Matilda’
When food is meticulously described or skilfully woven into the narrative, it can transcend the pages and inspire readers to explore the culinary delights in real life.
“I find the simplicity of food depicted in books and films very endearing. There is a goodness in the visual or reading experience that is not necessarily about the food itself. It is this experience that you want to relive," says chef Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar of Edible Archives, Goa, and Bento Bento, Bengaluru. Ghosh Dastidar is preparing a two-day special promotion, Studio Ghibli Food Series by Bento Bento, at the restaurant on 10-11 August.