Samar Halarnkar: Losing with Mexico, lunching with El Tri

It turned out to be quite simple. The key is to organise all the ingredients, then just do it. You can make the chicken or the paneer in this recipe any way you want; we chose to use a small can of Mexican chipotle peppers in an adobo sauce as marination. A small amount was enough to raise our protein to the next level, like an Mbappe solo, a Messi curve around a wall or even a Quiñones volley.