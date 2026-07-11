Samar Halarnkar: Losing with Mexico, lunching with El Tri

Mexico, joyful, violent and sublime, as a football team and a nation, are out of the World Cup. It particularly pains me that they lost at that heaving cauldron of noise, the fantastic Azteca stadium. I thought they might at least make it to the semi-finals, to provide redemption to a nation that was convinced—or at least hoped—that a time for celebration was, finally, at hand.
Glorious Mexico, where football and the fate it delivers send the masses spinning into delirium and tears, where the poets wax lyrical in defeat. The writer Juan Villoro once wrote, “Dios es Redondo.” God is round. His assessment of El Tri 20 years ago (borrowed from an Argentine coach) summed up Mexico’s fate this month at the Azteca: “Jugamos como nunca y perdimos como siempre.” We played like never before and lost like always.
Even further back in 1992, the poet Antonio del Toro wrote of the “dictatorship of the hand… to the foot emancipated by the ball and the grass, to the foot that wakes from its servile lethargy, to the artisan leg that dresses up and goes to a party...”
You admire some countries because they play well, others because they lose well. I, as my friends know, have always had a thing for the romantic underdog.
On the other side of the world on the subcontinent, we know not of this party, the verse, rhyme and rhythm of football—we who may celebrate Messi and his method but, really, know only of fine leg and Virat Kohli. Still, millions of us join the party, enthusiastically exchanging (self-proclaimed) expert opinions on family and friends’ Whatsapp groups, waking up before dawn and excitedly joining the fiesta del mundo.
In our house, the wife, who is the real sports fan, tried to keep us fired up—and up at night. Without realising it, we extended the Mexican metaphor into our food. It was, I will confess, a bit of an effort for me—both staying awake and the food, the latter because most of my cooking is like taking a penalty, quick and easy (although Aussie penalty takers may demur).
So, when we decided to make a Mexican bowl for lunch to mark the World Cup, I sighed. I have made bowls before, and I am aware of the planning they require. We order bowls from outside, but they always tend to have an ingredient you do not want or is not made as you might like.
It turned out to be quite simple. The key is to organise all the ingredients, then just do it. You can make the chicken or the paneer in this recipe any way you want; we chose to use a small can of Mexican chipotle peppers in an adobo sauce as marination. A small amount was enough to raise our protein to the next level, like an Mbappe solo, a Messi curve around a wall or even a Quiñones volley.