Dig into curry, cassava and kava on the happy island of Fiji

While Fiji may conjure up images of white-sand beaches lined by palm trees, razor sharp mountain peaks rising out of azure waters and lazy days by the sea, there's a whole other world to discover in its food. Fijian cuisine offers a unique blend of flavours, shaped by centuries of colonization, immigration and local traditions across its 330 islands. Coconut, cassava and fish play the main characters ably supported by a cast of spices and cooking techniques.

An underground feast One of my first meals on the island was the lovo at Toga, a quaint village in the western part of Fiji. Marinated chicken, taro and palusami (a dish of taro leaves filled with corned beef and coconut cream) bundled up in banana leaves were placed on hot stones in a pit dug into the ground. It was then covered with large colocasia leaves and potato sacks to seal the heat. It's similar to Rajasthan's khad or pit-cooking where meat is slow-cooked in an underground pit. By lunch time, the fragrant earth oven had been simmering for several hours, transforming the marinated chicken and vegetables into an earthy, smoky delight. “Traditionally, Fijian villages serve lovo for special guests or on occasions like marriages and funerals, as it enables them to cook large amounts of food at one time. Cooking on hot stones gives the dish a beautiful smoky taste,” says Emily Matatolu a guide on the Sigatoka River Safari.

Fijian cuisine is rooted (pun intended) in hearty root vegetables. Every meal was accompanied by mountains of boiled taro, cassava and yam. Grown in Fiji's rich soil, these starchy staples provide essential nutrients, and are used in desserts. Grated cassava combined with coconut milk and sugar is baked into a moist cake. But it's the vakalolo that has every islander's heart. The simple yet delectable dessert is made by steaming cassava and then smothering it in a rich caramel sauce.

Then there’s kava, a mildly sedative drink that the Fijians believe gives them superpower. To make the drink the root of the yaqona (pronounced yang-GO-na) plant, a relative of the pepper plant, is pounded and strained with water into a large communal bowl. Drinking kava is often followed by traditional Fijian folk song and dance. It seems all Fijians are born with the gift of music and dance, a trait made only more impressive to someone who inherited two left feet and a tuneless singing voice. And though the kava which tastes like muddy water may not win any awards for taste, it’s definitely worth trying on a Fijian adventure.

Lovo is covered with large colocasia leaves to seal the heat.

Something fishy As a nation bordered by water, it’s no surprise that seafood dominates a large part of Fiji’s culinary world. Ika lolo a comforting stew beautifully combines the island’s love for both fish and coconut milk. Tender white fish like cod or mahi-mahi is simmered in a fragrant broth of onions, ginger and green chillies before finishing off with fresh lolo (coconut milk). Sometimes chopped tomatoes are added for a touch of sweetness. Ika lolo is traditionally served with a side of boiled taro or fluffy rice. Then there is the delicious kokoda (pronounced kokonda), the Fijian cousin of Peruvian ceviche. Raw fish is marinated in lime juice, onions and chilies and then doused in coconut milk. The sweetness of the coconut milk along with the acidity of the citrus and the heat of the chilli makes for a zesty and refreshing dish. Even the way it is served—in a large clamshell or coconut shell—is charming. Freshness is king when it comes to Fijian seafood. They like it straight out of the water and into the cooking pot.

The sea doesn’t just throw up fresh fish, but also a variety of edible seaweed including sea grapes locally known as nama. I had my first taste of the caviar like green pearls at The Pearl Resort on Fiji’s Pacific Harbour. Nama is eaten raw, tossed with onions, cucumber, tomatoes and chunks of fish in coconut milk. The pearls taste briny and pop upon eating—much like munching on a frond of roe. ASMR enthusiasts will love it.

Sea grapes locally known as nama are eaten raw.

The Indian connection Tens of thousands of Indians were taken to Fiji by British colonialists to work on sugar cane farms in the late 1880s. A large population of the 60,000 Indians, who arrived over a 37-year period, stayed on the archipelago contributing to the island’s culinary diversity. Today curry, roti and puri are staples in most Fijian homes. “We love our curries which are made with a blend of masalas that is unique to each home. It’s spicy but not that intense as the fresh coconut milk tempers it down and adds a smooth flavour,” says Roseline Delai, the 61-year-old head tour guide at River Tubing Fiji.

Saina another Fijian delicacy is very much like the Maharashtrian-Gujarati snack alu wadi or pathrode. “We make it with fresh taro leaves which are coated with a lentil, gram flour and spice mixture. It is first steamed and then fried to a crunchy texture outside,” she adds. Gulgula a beloved sweet treat also began in India before making its way into Fiji. The doughnut-like fried balls made from flour and super ripe bananas are Fijian’s favourite snack along with cha (sweet tea).

Even as you look forward to a delish island meal, remember that everything happens on ‘Fiji time.’ So, take a deep breath and down some kava while your lovo is being pit-cooked to perfection.



Nivedita Jayaram Pawar is a Mumbai-based food writer. Pawar was in Fiji at the invitation of Fiji Tourism Board.