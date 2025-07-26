How Thai is that green curry?

Both the green and red curries have a spicy kick to them, somewhat mitigated by the rice that’s served alongside. “My responsibility is to do my utmost to be as faithful to the cuisine as possible and execute it with as much finesse as I possibly can muster," says Thompson. Other signature dishes include the Massaman curry with pumpkin, potatoes, coriander seeds, and peanuts as well as the jungle curry with pork that packs in quite a bit of heat. The mango and sticky rice that comes next calms the fire in my mouth, but it’s the grilled banana that’s the real treat. Served with condensed milk ice cream and crispy roti, it’s a take on the popular street dessert, Thai roti or crispy pancake with condensed milk and banana.