Finding flavour in fish innards
Buttery, textural and umami-rich fish innards, or macher tel, are integral to the practice of nose-to-tail cooking in Bengal
In Bengali, macher tel literally translates to fish oil. Sometimes it also refers to the skin of the fish. But it usually means innards, which consist of some fat, liver, intestines and gallbladder of the fish. Entrails if you may call it, or say, offal. Some might say it is “ugly delicious". Large-sized freshwater carps such as rohu and catla are packed with the best fish fat.