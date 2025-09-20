Flex those flaxseeds for an extra dose of nutrition
The ancient seed works wonderfully in recipes like muffins, cookies, pancakes, waffles, or even vegetarian “meatballs” or burgers in place of eggs
This seed ties together fabric, food and fine art.
Flaxseed is one of the oldest cultivated crops in the world. Evidence of its use dates back over 6,000 years, with origins in the Fertile Crescent, a crescent-shaped region in West Asia and North Africa.The plant’s stalks were initially grown for their fibres, used to produce linen fabric, one of the earliest textiles in human history. Ancient Egyptians prized linen for clothing and burial shrouds. The seeds, long considered a by-product, were eventually discovered to be a nutritious addition to diets. Flaxseed oil, also known as linseed oil, has been used since medieval times and played an important role during the Renaissance when oil paints became the medium of choice for artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Rembrandt. Its availability and versatility made it an essential material in Europe’s artistic traditions.