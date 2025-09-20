Flex those flaxseeds for an extra dose of nutrition

Flaxseed is one of the oldest cultivated crops in the world. Evidence of its use dates back over 6,000 years, with origins in the Fertile Crescent, a crescent-shaped region in West Asia and North Africa.The plant’s stalks were initially grown for their fibres, used to produce linen fabric, one of the earliest textiles in human history. Ancient Egyptians prized linen for clothing and burial shrouds. The seeds, long considered a by-product, were eventually discovered to be a nutritious addition to diets. Flaxseed oil, also known as linseed oil, has been used since medieval times and played an important role during the Renaissance when oil paints became the medium of choice for artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Rembrandt. Its availability and versatility made it an essential material in Europe’s artistic traditions.

Cut to the early 2000s—my early blogging days were full of discoveries. How to use the internet to publish my kitchen experiments, connect with like-minded people from around the world, and also learning cooking tips and tricks from fellow bloggers. One such tip I picked up as early as 2006 was how to use flax-egg to replace eggs in recipes—a topic that’s still hot in 2025. It’s a simple and effective replacement: to swap one egg, combine 1 tablespoon of flaxseed meal (ground flaxseeds) with 3 tablespoons of hot water, whisk well, and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. The mucilage in the outer layer of the seeds creates a gummy texture (similar to what you see in okra) that thickens when mixed with water. This works wonderfully in recipes like muffins, cookies, pancakes, waffles, or even vegetarian “meatballs" or burgers—especially those that require just one or two eggs to be replaced. That said, using too much flaxseed can sometimes overpower a dish in both texture and flavour, so moderation is key and I would not recommend trying to replace five-six eggs in a recipe with this method.

Another discovery came to me while being stuck in Bengaluru traffic with my neighbour and friend, Janaki, a curator of beautiful things. From her bag, she pulled out a delicately etched silver box. Inside were roasted flaxseeds. At first, they didn’t look exciting, but when I bit into them, they were crisp, salty and utterly delightful to munch on. So get yourself a lovely little handmade box and carry some salted roasted flaxseeds with you to brave any traffic jam, and get your doses of omega 3 fatty acids while at it.

The last tip I learned came from another neighbour and friend, Anindita. I once remarked how soft her hands felt, especially compared to my rough, workman-like palms. She graciously shared her secret, which I’m happy to pass on to you. Boil a handful of flaxseeds in water for about 20 minutes until the mixture thickens into a jelly-like liquid. Strain it through a sieve, mix in a couple of vitamin E capsules (for extra nourishment), and apply generously on your hands. Leave it on overnight or wash it off after an hour. The result is soft, nourished skin hands, a little act of self-care using a simple ingredient like a flaxseed.

So the next time you top your oatmeal with flaxseeds or mix them into granola, take a moment to appreciate this humble seed and how it has clothed and nourished us for nearly 6,000 years.

FLAXSEED PODI

Makes a cup

Ingredients

Quarter cup split urad dal

Quarter cup tur dal

Quarter cup flaxseeds

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

Half tsp oil

8 Byadgi red chillies (for a spicy version, use Guntur chillies)

1-1.5 tsp salt

Method

Dry roast the urad dal and tur dal until aromatic and the urad dal turns golden. Remove to a dish.

Now roast the flaxseeds over a medium flame, continuously stirring, until they start popping. Wait for the popping sounds to stop and then remove it to the plate to cool. Similarly roast the sesame seeds until it has popped and remove to cool.

Add the oil to the pan and roast the chillies for 4-5 minutes on low flame, until they puff up. Remove to a plate to cool. Grind them to a coarse powder along with the salt. Transfer to a bowl.

Grind the flaxseed and sesame seeds using the pulse mode for a few seconds at a time, so you get a dry coarse powder and not an oily paste. Remove to the bowl.

Grind the roasted dals to a fine powder. Combine all the ground ingredients in the bowl. Taste and adjust the salt as required.

Store in an airtight container once cooled.

Mix with oil and serve along with idlis or dosas. This can also be sprinkled on steamed veggies.

BEAN AND FLAXSEED BURGERS

Makes 4

Ingredients

1 cup black beans soaked overnight

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp minced garlic

100g grated paneer

2 tbsp flaxseed meal

2 tbsp almond meal

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp paprika or chili flakes

Salt

Pepper

1 tbsp dried mixed herbs

Method

Drain and pressure cook soaked beans for 10 minutes in salted water.

Drain beans for 30 minutes. Spread out on baking tray and bake in 180-190 degrees Celsius oven for 10 minute to dry out excess moisture.

In a pan, heat the olive oil and saute onion and garlic for 6-7 minutes.

Mash the beans with a potato masher and combine all the ingredients. Divide into 4 portions and pat into burgers. Bake in an oiled baking tray for 6-7 minutes per side or cook each side on a tava for 7-8 minutes until golden brown on the outside.

Serve as is with a salad or in a burger bun with lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.