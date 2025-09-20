Flex those flaxseeds for an extra dose of nutrition

Cut to the early 2000s—my early blogging days were full of discoveries. How to use the internet to publish my kitchen experiments, connect with like-minded people from around the world, and also learning cooking tips and tricks from fellow bloggers. One such tip I picked up as early as 2006 was how to use flax-egg to replace eggs in recipes—a topic that’s still hot in 2025. It’s a simple and effective replacement: to swap one egg, combine 1 tablespoon of flaxseed meal (ground flaxseeds) with 3 tablespoons of hot water, whisk well, and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. The mucilage in the outer layer of the seeds creates a gummy texture (similar to what you see in okra) that thickens when mixed with water. This works wonderfully in recipes like muffins, cookies, pancakes, waffles, or even vegetarian “meatballs" or burgers—especially those that require just one or two eggs to be replaced. That said, using too much flaxseed can sometimes overpower a dish in both texture and flavour, so moderation is key and I would not recommend trying to replace five-six eggs in a recipe with this method.