Savouring the multi-cultural food pie of New York
SummaryA culinary tour of NYC’s Lower East Side provides an insight into immigrant kitchens, cuisines and communities
There are queues outside every entrance, subway doors, elevators and of course, coffee shops. On my maiden visit to New York, I find myself marvelling at this queuing ability (minus the grumbling, cutting in line, or expletives). I willingly queue up to see the Empire State Building, to enter the Summit One Vanderbilt and at MoMA for a glimpse of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.