Savouring the multi-cultural food pie of New York

My favourite queuing experience, undoubtedly, is one that involves food. It is at Katz’s, one of New York’s most famous food institutions. Katz is the city’s oldest diner (1888)—it made an appearance in When Harry Met Sally (1989), and is still known for serving one of the best sandwiches in the city. I am in line to try one of their signatures: pastrami on rye. The wait, like the other places in NYC, is worth it. The sandwich is delicious—tender pink meat with a slight crust, a generous amount of mustard and rye bread that is soft and yet manages to hold the meat in place, with pickles by the side.