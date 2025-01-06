The board game that connects you with wild edible greens
SummaryMap the Wild is an engaging board game that teaches players about edible and medicinal plants found in urban areas
The piquant wood sorrel is used in appetising chutneys and goes into salads; the sour butterfly pea flowers make nourishing tisanes; and the bitter balloon vine go into delicious rasams and chilas. These ingredients now feature in a fascinating new board game called Map the Wild.
Designed by two nature enthusiasts—Shruti Tharayil and Rahul Hasija—Map the Wild brings edible and medicinal plants to India’s homes. The two-player game requires each participant to design a challenge for their opponent, where they manoeuvre through the city’s wilderness and find medicinal and edible plant antidotes for the problems they encounter en route. From caffeine cravings and hunger pangs to allergies and toothache, get ready to find the green solution to all these obstacles in this climate-altered world.