The board game that connects you with wild edible greens

Renuka Pooja of Terrum India — a platform that connects nature lovers through themed meet-ups and activities — shares that the game’s snappy visuals leave an impression on the players, and even if they cannot recall the plant names, they realise how these plants have specific benefits. “We have played Map the Wild at our community meet-ups in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru. While initially following the instructions, we soon realised that the game allows you to get creative and iterate with your rules. It is a lot of fun and makes people think about the flora around them. They see that not everything is a weed; they can also be eaten and have health benefits," she adds.