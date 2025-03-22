A serial killer’s eulogy to butter and passion

Apart from its delightful weirdness, Butter, the best-seller by the Japanese writer Asako Yuzuki, celebrates food without the restraints of health that people like me adopt. Yuzuki’s story spoke to me because it came at a time when I had lifted the exile of richness from my food. I indeed have a clogged artery somewhere, but after more than a decade of discipline and good health, I have loosened border controls. I use light sprinklings of ghee on my dosa and gunpowder, and I use oil more liberally in my pastas and curries. Often, I fry my fish instead of air-frying it. But butter, somehow, seemed to be a land too far.