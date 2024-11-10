How food critics strike a balance when eating out
SummaryFood critics and influencers reveal their secrets to balancing indulgent tastings with healthy habits
Good food brings happiness, but sometimes there can be too much happiness. Take food critics and influencers, who review restaurants and new menus and bring us their feedback. Does being a food writer who has to eat out constantly mean making compromises when it comes to a healthy diet? How do such people balance their job and health goals? Turns out, there are some tricks of the trade.
Tasting notes
Figure out the basic anthem of a food tasting, which is portion control. “I do ‘tastings’… I pace myself to taste little bits and pieces. If you chomp up the very first course, you will not be able to fairly judge the last few courses. Look at wine tasters—they sniff and swirl and sip and then spit. And still end up doing a great job of tasting," says Mumbai-based food critic and author Rashmi Uday Singh.