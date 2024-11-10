How food critics strike a balance when eating out

Noronha says one should eat intuitively. “You can grip the gist of a restaurant through six dishes, rather than 16," she says. “I do not believe in counting every calorie consumed. If I choose to, I will eat three desserts but balance it with only protein in the mains and a streamlined intake of carbs. Also, at the end of a tasting, you need to feel satisfied. There are Instagram reels that sermonise on drinking water before eating to subdue those hunger pangs. But no amount of water can satisfy hunger pangs if you have eaten inadequately."