Drama and stories to fire up food in 2025

In 2024, food dominated conversations and social media feeds with some trends like the Dubai chocolate bar and butter boards making headlines. Creativity—in terms of culinary experiments, use of ingredients and food presentation—and collaborations among Indian and international restaurants were some dominant themes. Chefs, restaurateurs and culinary experts tell Lounge about the food trends that stood out in 2024 and what to expect in the new year.

“For me, this was the year of chef collaborations. Almost any event that came up was either a collab-cook-up or a collab pop-up," says Nooresha Kably, chef-owner of modern Japanese restaurant Izumi in Mumbai and Goa. A recent collaboration that Kably was part of, along with chefs Doma Wang, Mythrayie Iyer, Vanshika Bhatia and Pooja Dhingra, was The Power Play by Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture held this month in Pune and Bengaluru. O’Pedro and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai and The Indian Accent in Delhi and Mumbai were some of the popular restaurants that hopped on to the trend.

“We did some incredible collaborations from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, Bangkok, and Perth, along with an exciting series of partnerships across India. Each collaboration has been a unique and rewarding experience," says Rijul Gulati, head chef, Indian Accent Mumbai.

In Bengaluru, The Conservatory seemed to have a collab-dinner running almost every other weekend, and launched an “International Underdogs" series in November with international chefs conducting short-term residences hereon. “We hosted well-known travelling chefs Alexandre Aziza and Etienne Dupuy from France, and chefs Aaron Phua and Aaron Khor of Fifty Tales noodle bar in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia," says Akhila Srinivas, founder of The Conservatory.