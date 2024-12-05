Weekend food plan: 'Tis the season of treats

Toast to Karnataka The new cocktail menu, ‘The Library Legacy Reborn,’ at the Library Bar in Bengaluru’s The Leela Bhartiya City is dedicated to Karnataka. They have sourced ingredients from different corners of the state for a unique regional cocktail experience. There menu features ingredients like Devanahalli apples, Sakleshpur cinnamon, Sirsi basil, Coorg honey, Kolar tomatoes, Chikmagalur grapefruit, Mangalore pineapples, Kodagu plums, Chikmagalur cherries, and Yelachenahalli bananas—truly a star cast of Karnataka’s produce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some like it hot Mumbai's boutique catering brand Little Food Co has a hot pot menu to spice up December. It will be lunch and dinner experience at the events space Nook in Bandra on Sunday. The food is inspired by the brand's founder, chef Bhakti Mehta's, travels around South Asia and features a variety of rich flavourful broths. To complete the experience Mehta has partnered with Rolling Mills Brewery for craft beer pairings, and Tea Trunk for artisanal teas. To book a spot, check out @littlefoodco on Instagram.

Dig into baked German treats The Bengaluru bakery and cafe Bäcker & Charlie collaborating with the brewery BLR Brewing Co this weekend for a unique experience of pairing German bakes with beers. The bakery will bring a few of their crowd favourites. These include their popular Fried chicken AF with fried chicken filled into a potato bun slathered with creamy gorgonzola ranch, served with a drizzle of hot honey; Ham & Cheese Praegel which features a praegel (bagel meets pretzel) base topped with pork honey-roasted ham and baby Swiss cheese; Laugenbrezel which are crusty and chewy Bavarian-style pretzels baked with sea salt; and their famous Berliners.