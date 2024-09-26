Weekend food plan: A taste of Delhi’s history and new beer launches

A unique experience pays homage to Delhi's culinary history, and Oktoberfest menus come to Mumbai and Pune

Team Lounge
Published26 Sep 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Breweries launch new beers as Oktoberfest is around the corner.
Breweries launch new beers as Oktoberfest is around the corner. (Photo by Elevate, Pexels)

A taste of Delhi’s culinary history
The inter-disciplinary, community-driven and culture-centric initiative Project Mohalla will host an interesting food experience, titled Nosh-i-Dilli, on Saturday (September 28). It blends food and history of India’s capital city. The menu will be curated by home chefs from Old Delhi along with chef and author Sadaf Hussain. Acclaimed historian Sohail Hashmi will join them to share stories and culinary evolution of each dish. For reservations, visit @projectmohalla on Instagram.

A mega food festival
The annual food extravaganza, The Grub Fest, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Station (JLN) in Delhi this weekend. It’s an excellent discovery platform for home chefs, bakers as well as food brands. Indulge in fresh-from-the-oven bakes by the café Home Run Pizza as well as delivery kitchens Dirty Dough Pizza and Olio Pizza; warm spice-laden biryanis by the restaurant Zaika e Awadh and caterers Jaifal Javitri. Those who enjoy Korean food can snack on delicacies by the e-commerce brand KS Foods; coffee afficionados can explore an array of new roasts from places like Coffee Stock; and there’s no dearth of choice for dessert lovers. If you are looking for ideas for festive food boxes, bookmark and visit this event. Tickets are available on Insider.

Oktoberfest in Mumbai and Pune
The brew-pub Independence Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest with special beers alongside delectable food. They launched this annual experience on September 21 and will wrap up on October 6. They have a bunch of new beer launches. There’s Munich Mischief which is a Märzen lager with toasty, malty flavours; Lover Boy is an Irish Cream Stout with notes of cocoa and dark chocolate; Bester is a refreshing amber lager with caramelised malt and aromatic hops; the Hoppy High is an IPA with accents of orange, mango and guava; the Enzo is a strong lager with fruity and floral flavours. Pair these with dishes like the kartoffelsalat (German potato salad with crispy bacon) and bratwurst (German sausage), bacon cheeseburger pizza and 24-hour beer-brined BBQ chicken wings.

26 Sep 2024
