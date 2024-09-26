Weekend food plan: A taste of Delhi's history and new beer launches

A taste of Delhi’s culinary historyThe inter-disciplinary, community-driven and culture-centric initiative Project Mohalla will host an interesting food experience, titled Nosh-i-Dilli, on Saturday (September 28). It blends food and history of India’s capital city. The menu will be curated by home chefs from Old Delhi along with chef and author Sadaf Hussain. Acclaimed historian Sohail Hashmi will join them to share stories and culinary evolution of each dish. For reservations, visit @projectmohalla on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: What and where to eat in the coastal city of Galle in Sri Lanka A mega food festivalThe annual food extravaganza, The Grub Fest, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Station (JLN) in Delhi this weekend. It’s an excellent discovery platform for home chefs, bakers as well as food brands. Indulge in fresh-from-the-oven bakes by the café Home Run Pizza as well as delivery kitchens Dirty Dough Pizza and Olio Pizza; warm spice-laden biryanis by the restaurant Zaika e Awadh and caterers Jaifal Javitri. Those who enjoy Korean food can snack on delicacies by the e-commerce brand KS Foods; coffee afficionados can explore an array of new roasts from places like Coffee Stock; and there’s no dearth of choice for dessert lovers. If you are looking for ideas for festive food boxes, bookmark and visit this event. Tickets are available on Insider.