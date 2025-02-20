Weekend food plan: Flavours of the east

Cafe Calma, Goa Cafe Calma The Shalimar Hotel, Mumbai, is hosting an exclusive exclusive Chef's Table experience in collaboration with Sopo Goa. This three-day event, taking place from February 21, will showcase the culinary expertise of Chef Yong Khum, who will present a specially curated menu highlighting bold Burmese flavors. The menu will feature classic Burmese dishes, including Mohinga, a traditional fish-based breakfast stew; Laphet, a pickled tea leaf salad; and Khao Soi, a curried noodle soup. Each dish will be carefully paired with unique craft cocktails, expertly designed to complement the bold flavours and spices of Burmese cuisine.

A feast inspired by the ancient Silk Road,

Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bangalore The Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is set to take diners on a culinary journey. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, the hotel's chefs have crafted a special menu that showcases the bold flavors and spices of the region. The menu features authentic recipes and ingredients, including Gosht ki Haleem with Warm Sheermal, Nihari and Taftaan. The spread continues with an array of kebabs, winter greens, and much more, ensuring a feast that pays homage to the region’s culinary artistry. The festival is on from 17th – 28th February.

Camo, Noida.

CAMO, Noida This modern cookhouse, located in Noida's Sector 144, offers a unique dining experience. This 9,000-square-foot restaurant boasts contemporary design, with angular forms, a central courtyard, and Turkish-inspired textures. The menu showcases modern Indian and Pan-Asian cuisine, featuring dishes like Mushroom Chai, Parmesan Charred Broccoli, and Crispy Salmon Rice. The bar serves inventive, handcrafted cocktails, perfectly complementing the menu's flavours.