Weekend food plan: New menus and a Thai food festival

Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2025, Mumbai Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo has emerged as a food authority in Mumbai’s dining scene with her Thai restaurant Seefah. Every year, she organises a buzzy Thai food festival in collaboration with Tourism Authority of Thailand at the venue named Corona Garden in Bandra West. The four-day gastronimic event will begin on February 28 and conclude on March 2. It will feature a diverse array of regional delicacies from the four distinct regions of Thailand that include north, northeast, central and south. The specialities from north are Hunglay Pork Rice, Khao Soi Chicken and Chiang Mai Sausages; Northeast, specific to the region of Esaan, has Laab Gai (spicy and sour chicken salad), Grilled Pork Skewers, and Esaan Sausages; the menu from the south has the spicy Kluy Kling Pork and Deep-Fried Southern Chicken; and from central Thailand, which is Bangkok, there the soupy chicken-rice Khao Man Gai by Seefah and Grilled Pork Ball Skewers.

7@Assagao, Goa The craze for new openings in Goa hasn't settled. There's new all-day restaurant and bakery named 7@Assagao, with a warm and welcoming ambience, that opened earlier in February. The food spotlight Mediterranean cuisine flecked with Goan flavours and served as tapas. There's a customisable grill section where diners can pick their preferred sides and sauces. These can be paired with signature dishes like the delicious Elephant Yam Burger and the Goan Chorizo Sausage thin crust pizza. A prominent feature of their beverage programme is coffee on nitro tap with single origin, single estate and certified organic Arabica coffee.

Farmers Market and Sunday Brunch at Terrai, Hyderabad The modern Telangana restaurant and bar will host a Farmers Market & Seasonal Brunch on March 2. The philosophy of their kitchen rests on community-driven gastronomy. The Farmers Market, will be open from 10 am to 6 pm with produce from the grassroots coopearative Deccan Development Society (DDS). Visitors can purchase millets, grains, and fresh vegetables and products like ghee and honey. To complement the shopping experience, there’s a six-course menu. It has a amuse bouche of Yuzu Sorbet with Curry Leaf Dust, Salads such as Citrus & Flax Seed and Spicy Greens & Chickpea, and Starters like Rajma Shami Kebab with Jowar Flatbread, Chicken Shami Kebab with Jowar Flatbread, Spicy Pulled Jackfruit Dosa Bites, and Spicy Pulled Lamb Dosa Bites.

