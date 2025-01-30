The Dimsum Room, Mumbai There’s a new restaurant in the art district of Kala Ghoda. The Dimsum Room is inspired by Hong Kong’s diverse food and drinks offering that’s accentuated by music. It is divided into three areas with a dining space that doubles up as a listening room with vinyls, a speakeasy-style bar and a zen garden on the terrace. The menu features over 40 types of dim sum and a selection of mains and desserts. Their signatures include mixed exotic mushroom cheung fun, xiao long baos, scallop and beet dumplings with spicy soy butter dressing, tempeh and bean dumplings with spicy soy butter dressing, braised pork belly served with a soft-boiled egg and wok crisped rice. The drinks borrow from Hong Kong’s vibrant nightlife and tea house traditions with signature cocktails like Vihara (grilled Jalapeno and Yuzu juice with Mezcal, Tequila, rice wine, and a floral apéritif), Salty Dog (Tequila, grapefruit, yuzu juice and matcha), and Persimmon (vodka, plum liqueur, persimmon and citrus).

Also read: A food guide for Australia's capital, Canberra Maverick and Farmer, Bengaluru The café with outlets in Ulsoor, Koramangala and Cunningham has a new menu, Jaggeries of India. It showcases this ingredient’s spectacular regional diversity with jaggery sourced from Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The menu features the Kolhapuri Gur Flat White sweetened with the soft and candy-like jaggery with a velvety finish. The queen of jaggery, nolen gur from West Bengal goes into the Nolen Gur Textured Milk Ristretto. The mildly smoky Marayoor jaggery from Kerala sweetens their cappuccino. Goa’s black jaggery made from coconut sap goes into their Nitro Brew. The Mangalorean palm jaggery with subtle spicy notes makes an appearance in the Valebella Affogato with jaggery honeycomb crumble.