Diwali 2024: Gifts for foodies

Aravinda Anantharaman , Jahnabee Borah 1 min read 26 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
The Diwali Feast Box, Manam Chocolate ( Photo by Daksh Chindalia)
Summary

From fine teas to unique snack boxes and popular Stanley quenchers, a collection of gifts for those who want to think out of the (kaju katli) box

TEMPERED DELIGHT
The Diwali Feast Box from Manam Chocolate has brownies, chocolate popcorn, dessert bars and spice-coated roasted nuts coming together for an indulgent gift. Available on manamchocolate.com; 2,750.

Marzipan crackers, Toujoures Patisserie
Marzipan crackers, Toujoures Patisserie

WHAT A PATAKA
Toujours Patisserie has crafted sweet treats made with cashewnut and shaped like fireworks to capture the festive spirit. Available on Toujours.co.in; 1,100 for a box of six.

Kaveri hamper, VS Mani & Co.
Kaveri hamper, VS Mani & Co.

CRACKLE & CRUNCH
VS Mani & Co’s hampers pair filter coffee and coffee-drinking accessories with various snacks like potato chips and murukku. Available on Vsmani.com; 499 onwards.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024
Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024

A SPICY TOAST
The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024 has subtle floral notes accentuated by a hint of spices. Available in stores, 15,000.

 

 

 

Anandini Himalaya Tea
Anandini Himalaya Tea

A CUP OF WARMTH
This teabox by Anandini Himalaya Tea includes Silver Needle, Golden Needle and pinewood-smoked black tea. Available on Anandinihimalayatea.com; 2,800.

Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState
Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState

RIDE THE (VIRAL) WAVE
If you’re worth your Instagram currency, you need this Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState. Available on Stanley-in.co.in; 1,974 (for 30 oz).

Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set
Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set

INSPIRED BY NATURE
With a teapot and four cups, each piece in this Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set, made by BEADS Studio in Odisha, is a hat tip to the biodiversity of Darjeeling’s Makaibari tea estate. Available on Luxmiestates.in; 8,499.

 

Salt and peppers shakers from the Tipu collection by Tiipoi, General Items, Bengaluru
Salt and peppers shakers from the Tipu collection by Tiipoi, General Items, Bengaluru

PLAY WITH FOOD
A Tipu collection by Tiipoi includes salt and pepper shakers, salt pinch pot and rolling pins from the toy town of Channapatna. Available on @generalitems.in, (Instagram); 2,500 onwards.

 

Pickle and podi Diwali hampers by the Manduva Project.
Pickle and podi Diwali hampers by the Manduva Project.

SAVOIR-FAIRE
The ideal gift for foodies who love savouries is pickles and podis from the Hyderabad-based Manduva Project. Available on Themanduvaproject.in; 1,028 onwards.

Six Brothers Mahura
Six Brothers Mahura

HOMEGROWN HERO 
Last month, Six Brothers Distilleries launched a premium mahua spirit in time for the festive season. It can be sipped neat or used in a range of cocktails. Available in stores in Maharashtra; 2,492.

