Lounge
Diwali 2024: Gifts for foodies
SummaryFrom fine teas to unique snack boxes and popular Stanley quenchers, a collection of gifts for those who want to think out of the (kaju katli) box
TEMPERED DELIGHT
The Diwali Feast Box from Manam Chocolate has brownies, chocolate popcorn, dessert bars and spice-coated roasted nuts coming together for an indulgent gift. Available on manamchocolate.com; ₹2,750.
