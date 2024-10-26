Diwali 2024: Gifts for foodies

TEMPERED DELIGHT The Diwali Feast Box from Manam Chocolate has brownies, chocolate popcorn, dessert bars and spice-coated roasted nuts coming together for an indulgent gift. Available on manamchocolate.com; ₹2,750.

WHAT A PATAKA

Toujours Patisserie has crafted sweet treats made with cashewnut and shaped like fireworks to capture the festive spirit. Available on Toujours.co.in; ₹1,100 for a box of six.

View Full Image Kaveri hamper, VS Mani & Co.

CRACKLE & CRUNCH

VS Mani & Co’s hampers pair filter coffee and coffee-drinking accessories with various snacks like potato chips and murukku. Available on Vsmani.com; ₹499 onwards.

View Full Image Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024

A SPICY TOAST

The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024 has subtle floral notes accentuated by a hint of spices. Available in stores, ₹15,000.

View Full Image Anandini Himalaya Tea

A CUP OF WARMTH

This teabox by Anandini Himalaya Tea includes Silver Needle, Golden Needle and pinewood-smoked black tea. Available on Anandinihimalayatea.com; ₹2,800.

View Full Image Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState

RIDE THE (VIRAL) WAVE

If you’re worth your Instagram currency, you need this Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState. Available on Stanley-in.co.in; ₹1,974 (for 30 oz).

View Full Image Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set

INSPIRED BY NATURE

With a teapot and four cups, each piece in this Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set, made by BEADS Studio in Odisha, is a hat tip to the biodiversity of Darjeeling’s Makaibari tea estate. Available on Luxmiestates.in; ₹8,499.

View Full Image Salt and peppers shakers from the Tipu collection by Tiipoi, General Items, Bengaluru

PLAY WITH FOOD

A Tipu collection by Tiipoi includes salt and pepper shakers, salt pinch pot and rolling pins from the toy town of Channapatna. Available on @generalitems.in, (Instagram); ₹2,500 onwards.

View Full Image Pickle and podi Diwali hampers by the Manduva Project.

SAVOIR-FAIRE

The ideal gift for foodies who love savouries is pickles and podis from the Hyderabad-based Manduva Project. Available on Themanduvaproject.in; ₹1,028 onwards.

View Full Image Six Brothers Mahura

HOMEGROWN HERO

Last month, Six Brothers Distilleries launched a premium mahua spirit in time for the festive season. It can be sipped neat or used in a range of cocktails. Available in stores in Maharashtra; ₹2,492.

Also read: Pretty and quirky gifts for Diwali