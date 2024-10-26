Diwali 2024: Gifts for foodies

TEMPERED DELIGHTThe Diwali Feast Box from Manam Chocolate has brownies, chocolate popcorn, dessert bars and spice-coated roasted nuts coming together for an indulgent gift. Available on manamchocolate.com; ₹2,750.
WHAT A PATAKAToujours Patisserie has crafted sweet treats made with cashewnut and shaped like fireworks to capture the festive spirit. Available on Toujours.co.in; ₹1,100 for a box of six.
CRACKLE & CRUNCHVS Mani & Co’s hampers pair filter coffee and coffee-drinking accessories with various snacks like potato chips and murukku. Available on Vsmani.com; ₹499 onwards.
A SPICY TOASTThe Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2024 has subtle floral notes accentuated by a hint of spices. Available in stores, ₹15,000.
A CUP OF WARMTHThis teabox by Anandini Himalaya Tea includes Silver Needle, Golden Needle and pinewood-smoked black tea. Available on Anandinihimalayatea.com; ₹2,800.
RIDE THE (VIRAL) WAVEIf you’re worth your Instagram currency, you need this Stanley Lunar New Year Limited Edition Quencher H2.0 FlowState. Available on Stanley-in.co.in; ₹1,974 (for 30 oz).
INSPIRED BY NATUREWith a teapot and four cups, each piece in this Forest of Makaibari ceramic tea set, made by BEADS Studio in Odisha, is a hat tip to the biodiversity of Darjeeling’s Makaibari tea estate. Available on Luxmiestates.in; ₹8,499.
PLAY WITH FOODA Tipu collection by Tiipoi includes salt and pepper shakers, salt pinch pot and rolling pins from the toy town of Channapatna. Available on @generalitems.in, (Instagram); ₹2,500 onwards.
SAVOIR-FAIREThe ideal gift for foodies who love savouries is pickles and podis from the Hyderabad-based Manduva Project. Available on Themanduvaproject.in; ₹1,028 onwards.
HOMEGROWN HERO Last month, Six Brothers Distilleries launched a premium mahua spirit in time for the festive season. It can be sipped neat or used in a range of cocktails. Available in stores in Maharashtra; ₹2,492.