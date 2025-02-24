Soak in the warmth of neighbourhood restaurants in Mumbai's Andheri West
It’s a Sunday evening, and I am at a coffee shop in Aram Nagar, a locality tucked away within Versova in Mumbai’s western suburb of Andheri. It’s teeming with people, some busy on their laptops. A television actor next to me goes on about his next gig. Some theatre folks are reading out a script.
Aram Nagar, once a British army barrack and then a shelter for Partition refugees, is now an entertainment hub with production houses and casting agencies confined in its dusty labyrinthine lanes. Today, what has amplified the neighbourhood’s popularity is its location right off the beach brimming with sea-facing properties, and more recently, a mega coastal road that will connect it with Bandra. It has also attracted hip restaurants and cafés, transforming the economics of the stretch that’s over a kilometre long with every inch of real estate taken over by trendy cafés and hole-in-the-wall eateries, including an Instagram-viral ramen stall, named Ramen Bowl. When one talks about Mumbai's dining scene, the focus is usually on neighbourhoods like Bandra, South Bombay and Lower Parel. The city's western suburb of Andheri has a unique food landscape that often goes unnoticed. This area has a new restaurant or café every week, a unique seafood festival and a dozen eateries selling momos.