Soak in the warmth of neighbourhood restaurants in Mumbai's Andheri West

“Versova is fairly liberal in many ways. Be it accomplished artists or ‘strugglers’, it has welcomed everyone, mainly because of the creative energy. This also means there is something at every price point," says filmmaker Abhijeet Deshpande, 46, who was born and raised here. Versova, or Vesave, was once a quiet fishing village. Today, the annual Koli seafood festival in January attracts food lovers from across the city for a taste of grilled crabs and lobsters, prawn khichdi, and the freshest of fried bombil and pomfret. Towards the 16th century, it came under the Portuguese, who built a port for trade. Around the late 19th century, the island continued to expand under colonial influence. The arrival of affluent Parsi and Gujarati businessmen saw posh bungalows come up, forming micro neighbourhoods, one of them being Seven Bungalows or Saat Bangla. The Peswanis, who took over the century-old Shanti Niwas, one of the original seven bungalows, from its Irani owner to open Nazneen Bakery in 1973, have fond memories of the area, particularly of their grandfather’s shop in Aram Nagar. “He moved here after the Partition, and eventually our family settled nearby. Back then the road ended after the bakery. Now we will have the coastal road right outside our door," says Ghanshyam Peswani, 59, whose mawa cakes are sold under the brand 'Mum’s' across Mumbai.