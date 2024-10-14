A spice-packed food adventure through Bali
SummaryThink nasi goreng and satay is all there is to the food of this island? The truth may surprise you
If there’s one thing to learn from the rich and fascinating Balinese cuisine is their approach to flavour–vibrant, punchy and textural. Fish massaged with spices, minced meat wound around lemongrass stick, soup made with banana stems and little rice dumplings that spurt liquid palm sugar - bold flavours define most of the food of this small Indonesian island east of Java. Bebek betutu–a whole duck stuffed with spices and slow roasted for several hours marked my official initiation into the rich and varied cuisine of Bali. This slow-cooking makes the meat exceptionally tender and the spices to deeply infuse the duck. “Duck meat is considered auspicious and so bebek betutu is a dish reserved for special occasions. A whole duck is stuffed with spices before being wrapped in palm leaves and cooked on coal," says chef Luh Suyasni, of the luxury retreat Amankila where I tasted the dish during dinner.