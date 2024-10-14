A spice-packed food adventure through Bali

But the hero of Balinese cuisine is the babi guiling. In this dish, a suckling pig is rubbed with turmeric before being stuffed with basa gede and roasted over open fire. “In the past, babi guiling was only eaten at special occasions like weddings, funerals and baby milestones. Now, because of tourism, many restaurants serve it as a regular dish. It’s a favourite among the locals," says Suyasni. A good babi guling is never only about the meat, she tells me. Each serving of babi guling is supposed to have a chunk of the juicy meat, a side of vegetables such as spiced long beans, amber-coloured shards of super crispy skin that splinters against the teeth, a tablespoon of the flavourful stuffing and steamed rice. It’s nose-to-tail cooking and eating it felt like I had attained carnivorous nirvana. The dish is so popular in Bali that most warungs (streetside restaurants) specialise and serve only babi guling as their signature dish.