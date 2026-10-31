Eating through Mustang's ancient salt route

There are two ways into Mustang–by air and by road. But I didn’t get to choose my entry point. Most people fly into Jomsom, a sleepy, windy town that serves as the gateway to Upper Mustang and the Annapurna circuit, its morning-only flights timed to beat the gusts that come funnelling up the Kali Gandaki gorge in the afternoon. I arrived in the middle of sudden, torrential rain that grounded every flight and turned the roads treacherous, which meant driving up from Pokhara through rain, waterfalls and stretches where the road had simply gone missing. Terrifying, but strangely appetite-inducing, the way mountain roads often are. It was also a glimpse into the ethos of the local cuisine, because everything on the table in Mustang has been shaped by a similar sort of difficulty. This was part of the old Lo Kingdom, the corridor through which Tibetan salt moved down to the plains, and its kitchens still carry that history in buckwheat, in locally grown jimbu, in butter tea and air-dried meat and the brandy distilled against the cold.
The first thing Mustang gave me, before I had even unpacked, was the Thakali thali, and it remains the star of everything that follows. At Ghoibrah Thakali Kitchen in Tukuche, the old trading town at the heart of the Thakali homeland, you eat the version Vivek Man Sherchan sends his friends and loved ones to, and the man would know, he is behind Jimbu Thakali, one of Nepal’s best-known Thakali food chains, and this valley is his home ground, his ancestral seat. What arrives at the table is the original every city version imitates: black dal simmered until it turns silky, gundruk pulled sour and smoky from the ferment, rice or buckwheat, chutneys ground fresh to the season, a stew perfumed with jimbu, the numbing citrus prickle of timur, and a side of Mustang potatoes, naturally creamy because of their lower water content. Sitting cross-legged in that zero-frills kitchen, knees brushing against strangers, voices in several languages around you and refills arriving until you surrender, you realise this might be the original supper club. The food that has stayed the same for centuries while the ones tasting it keep changing.
That night we reached Lodge Thasang Village at Kobang, perched above the valley floor with 360-degree views of Dhaulagiri, a base that hikers and cyclists climb to and settle into before the upward journey. The kitchen turns out buckwheat pancakes that taste different from those at every trail lodge below, and because the owners are Japanese, a katsu curry that warms the soul at 8,858ft in a way no dish served at sea level quite can.
The next day belonged to Tukuche again, this time on foot. The walk to the Tukuche Distillery passes dogs asleep in doorways, prayer wheels carrying wishes into the mountain air and maybe a few monks setting out on their rounds, and before you reach it you catch the heady smell of fermentation drifting through the lanes. The Sherchan family, Vivek’s own, has run this heritage operation for nearly three decades, turning locally grown Mustang apples into an organic apple brandy. You can spend the rest of the day tasting local flavours at the roadside eateries or, like me, sleep early to catch the sunrise, and trust me when I say it is no ordinary sunrise. As you drive up, the light moves down the faces of the range, waking it peak by peak, blue skies and clear air after days of rain, apple orchards and sleepy hamlets below, a few yaks staring you down. You will find yourself contemplating life or, like me, wondering what’s for breakfast.