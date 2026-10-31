Eating through Mustang's ancient salt route

The first thing Mustang gave me, before I had even unpacked, was the Thakali thali, and it remains the star of everything that follows. At Ghoibrah Thakali Kitchen in Tukuche, the old trading town at the heart of the Thakali homeland, you eat the version Vivek Man Sherchan sends his friends and loved ones to, and the man would know, he is behind Jimbu Thakali, one of Nepal’s best-known Thakali food chains, and this valley is his home ground, his ancestral seat. What arrives at the table is the original every city version imitates: black dal simmered until it turns silky, gundruk pulled sour and smoky from the ferment, rice or buckwheat, chutneys ground fresh to the season, a stew perfumed with jimbu, the numbing citrus prickle of timur, and a side of Mustang potatoes, naturally creamy because of their lower water content. Sitting cross-legged in that zero-frills kitchen, knees brushing against strangers, voices in several languages around you and refills arriving until you surrender, you realise this might be the original supper club. The food that has stayed the same for centuries while the ones tasting it keep changing.