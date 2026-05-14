There’s more to UP food beyond peda, barfi, kebab or biriyani

Shirin Mehrotra
2 min read14 May 2026, 06:46 PM IST
logo
Out of 208 selected dishes, there are 103 sweets in the One District One Cuisine list. (Istockphoto)
Summary
Uttar Pradesh’s culinary legacy and diversity are often eclipsed by Lucknow’s popularity on the food map. Regional delicacies and foods of marginalised communities are the ones in real danger of erasure by the new One District One Cuisine list 

Now that everyone has said their piece about the absence of galouti kebab, Awadhi biryani and nihari from the Uttar Pradesh government’s new One District One Cuisine (ODOC) list, let me tell you what is truly missing: purpose and context.

Any cuisine is defined by a region’s geographical and cultural makeup, its terroir, local produce, cooking methods and consumption patterns, and not a quick list of street foods. And for a state as diverse as Uttar Pradesh, spanning Himalayan foothills, rich Terai forest, the Gangetic plain and the Vindhya hills and plateau, the range of cuisines is wide. “A few dishes do not make a ‘cuisine’. The list is a gross misrepresentation,” says Sangeeta Khanna, author of Culinary Culture of Uttar Pradesh (2019).

Also Read | Try these sweet and savoury raw mango recipes from Lucknow

Much has been made of the absence of Lucknow’s iconic meat specialties. To be honest, I am not worried about the erasure of Lucknow’s culinary legacy. The city has been recognised by Unesco as a Creative City of Gastronomy for its sustainable food culture, traditional culinary heritage, and innovation. People across the country associate the city with kebabs and biryani, and its food has been and continues to be documented as well as enjoyed. It is the erasure of the culinary heritage of other regions that worries me—the regions that haven’t even had a chance to flourish and have forever lived in the shadows of Lucknow.

Gorakhpur, the city in Purvanchal where I grew up, has been assigned litti chokha, garlic mini samosas (samosas with garlic in the potato masala!) and barfi. A true-blue Gorakhpuriya will be more excited by the thought of litti mutton. At Tarkulha Devi temple on the outskirts of the city, mutton cooked in an earthen pot with onions and whole spices is offered as prasad to the deity. Called handiya meat or Tarkulha meat, the dish is also available at the local eateries. It is also famously cooked in Hindu-Kayastha homes on Holi.

Not just meat, even fish is absent from the selection even though the state has an extensive riverine network. “The communities that live along the river belt (mostly Mallahs, the traditional fishing and boating community) eat fish and rice. They don’t have land to grow food, and rivers are the major source of food for them,” says Khanna. This is food that never finds mention in any discourse about the state’s culinary legacy.

Kushinagar, Gautam Buddha’s resting place, gets banana chips. The region is known for banana farming, but to feed into the banana fibre cottage industry. The fruit has not become a part of the culinary practice, and definitely not as chips. Raebareli gets spices, while nobody even bothered checking the local specialty of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) and Ghaziabad—they get bakery products and soya chaap, respectively. Out of 208 selected dishes, 103 are sweets, and the rest predominantly street foods like samosa, kachori.

The scheme is meant to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to local confectioners and small entrepreneurs. But, with food being such a core part of identity, wouldn’t it be better to highlight dishes and food practices that have always been overlooked? For me, the biggest loss is seeing my home state’s rich food culture reduced to laddoo, peda and barfi.

Shirin Mehrotra is a Delhi-based food writer and researcher.

Also Read | A new cookbook places chutney at the centre of the table

About the Author

Shirin Mehrotra

Shirin is an independent writer with 15 years of experience covering food and travel. Apart from being a Mint contributor for the past eight years, her work has also been published in Conde Nast Traveler, Nat Geo India, HT Brunch, Whetstone, and Roads & Kingdoms among others. She has also worked with a travel company helping them curate culinary itineraries across India, has headed communications for a social enterprise working with farmers in and around Delhi, and has hosted dinners under her brand The Literary Table with literature at its central theme. Shirin holds an MA in Anthropology of Food from SOAS University, London and her writing takes a deep-dive into food, culture, society and communities with a special focus on migration and how it shapes the urban foodscape. She has written a chapter on the Afghan migrants in Delhi and how food shapes the migrant identity in a recently released book titled Food, Culture and Society in India. Her piece on the Manipuri migrants living in Delhi was recently featured as part of a collaboration between Power House Museum in Sydney and The Locavore. She is a recipient of the HWR Khozem Merchant Fellowship for non-fiction for her upcoming book.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.