There’s more to UP food beyond peda, barfi, kebab or biriyani

Shirin is an independent writer with 15 years of experience covering food and travel. Apart from beiRead more

ng a Mint contributor for the past eight years, her work has also been published in Conde Nast Traveler, Nat Geo India, HT Brunch, Whetstone, and Roads & Kingdoms among others. She has also worked with a travel company helping them curate culinary itineraries across India, has headed communications for a social enterprise working with farmers in and around Delhi, and has hosted dinners under her brand The Literary Table with literature at its central theme. Shirin holds an MA in Anthropology of Food from SOAS University, London and her writing takes a deep-dive into food, culture, society and communities with a special focus on migration and how it shapes the urban foodscape. She has written a chapter on the Afghan migrants in Delhi and how food shapes the migrant identity in a recently released book titled Food, Culture and Society in India. Her piece on the Manipuri migrants living in Delhi was recently featured as part of a collaboration between Power House Museum in Sydney and The Locavore. She is a recipient of the HWR Khozem Merchant Fellowship for non-fiction for her upcoming book.

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