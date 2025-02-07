Art show openings: How thematic menus enhance the experience
SummaryArt meets food in thematic sit-down dinners, pretty plates and grazing tables at elaborate show openings in galleries
The work of great artists has often inspired chefs, with parallels drawn between the creativity of both. But food can also serve as a bridge between artist and viewer, and gallerists, as enthusiastic hosts, curate special menus inspired by the artist and the art to enhance a show opening.
“Food adds that extra something to go beyond just seeing what’s on display," says Akshat Agarwal, head chef and business head of the boutique catering company Sage & Saffron in Mumbai. The company has curated menus for galleries in the city as well as for events like the street art festival St+art India in 2023. He recalls one of the earliest art shows they catered—multi-disciplinary artist Subodh Gupta’s exhibition at Famous Studios in Mumbai by Nature Morte in 2016. To reflect the feel of Gupta’s art and the oversized metal kitchen utensils he is known for, Agarwal contacted their utensil supplier for mini metal plates and bowls for serving, and spoke to Gupta about his beloved flavours. Finally, they served Mysore masala buckwheat dosa, tofu Chettinand, tacos stuffed with pork chilli, cheddar kulchas and rasmalai ice cream with saffron milk and pistachio to finish the meal.
Depending on the gallery space and the show’s theme, the menu is curated in different formats but fuss-free pass-arounds, sit-down dinners and grazing tables are the most popular. Caterers, gallery owners and food curators work together to capture the essence of the show and the preference of the artists in meals.