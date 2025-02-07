Art show openings: How thematic menus enhance the experience

Sit-down dinners are the norm for many show openings and artist or show-themed menus take on several interesting forms. Eeshaan Kashyap, a Delhi-based food and drinks curator, has carved a niche for himself with imaginative culinary concepts. In 2021, for the show Memory Keepers by Vadehra Art gallery, his menu was inspired by food nostalgia of the featured artists: Atul Dodiya, B.V. Doshi, Arpita Singh, Arpita Sen and Shilpa Gupta. “The list of artists was like a dream for me. The idea of memory—whether this food has been part of their artwork or memory—infused each dish," says Kashyap. Singh told him about a ber (winter jujube) chutney that was sold outside her school. He served a similar chutney with snacks. Dodiya grew up in a tight-knit Hindu area in Mumbai that scoffed at non-vegetarian food. He would crave mutton and had to make do with jackfruit. So Kashyap served jackfruit cutlets.