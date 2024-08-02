Pop-ups bring Coorg's best flavours forward
SummaryFrom ‘pandi’ curry to ‘akki otti’, Coorg's culinary secrets are now within reach as several chefs host pop ups in Bengaluru
Chefs from Coorg are putting their community’s cuisine on the map through pop-ups and food festivals, moving beyond pandi (pork) curry to showcase the region’s diverse flavours and ingredients. Coorg’s cuisine is built around staples such as rice—in forms like kadambuttu (rice dumplings) and akki otti (rice flatbread)—meat (pork, mutton, chicken and fish), and foraged wild vegetables with subtle influences from Mangaluru and Kerala.
Old and new flavours
The popularity of Kodava cuisine has been fuelled by the passion of chefs such as Anjali Ganapathy, founder of Pig Out, a Kodava pop-up kitchen in Bengaluru. She served Kodava dishes, including mathi meen (sardine) fry, kumbla (pumpkin) curry, pandi curry and gas-gasey paysa (poppy seed pudding), at Australia’s Melbourne Food and Wine Festival in March. Her pop-ups in Bengaluru are built around a variety of ingredients, such as pork, wild mangoes, wild mushrooms and bamboo shoots.