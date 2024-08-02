Pop-ups bring Coorg's best flavours forward

Chef Barianda Naren Thimmaiah of Taj Vivanta’s Karavalli points out that Kodava cuisine has a unique advantage when it comes to use of indigenous ingredients. “We have access to ingredients that are found nowhere else, like kachumpuli (a thick, fruity vinegar)," he says. Thimmaiah, who is originally from Murnad in Kodagu and has lived in Bengaluru for 33 years, says, “We are among the few communities that still follows the traditional practice of foraging seasonally, from baimbale (bamboo shoot) to therme thoppu (fiddlehead leaves)." Thimmaiah has introduced a lesser-known Coorg specialty, koli barthad (fried chicken) on the Karavalli menu. The restaurant has served kaake topp palya (black night shade leaves) and koli (chicken) curry on request.