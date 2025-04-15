Samosa tartlets and chikoo ice cream at this British-Indian pop-up
SummaryChefs Sameer Taneja of Benares London and Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian Accent will cook up a storm in a series of dining experiences in Delhi and Mumbai this week
For chef Sameer Taneja of London’s famed Michelin-starred Benares, hosting a pop-up in India is akin to the culmination of a dream. The restaurant, which has set new benchmarks in fine dining by bringing the essence of Indian cuisine together with British produce, is making its way to the country for the first time with what promises to be a memorable culinary collaboration with Indian Accent. The dining experiences are scheduled to be held at Indian Accent’s Delhi and Mumbai outposts this week.