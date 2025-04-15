Samosa tartlets and chikoo ice cream at this British-Indian pop-up

Taneja, 46, shares his culinary approach reflects his journey. The Delhi boy, whose first professional cooking experience was at Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur, relocated to London in 2003 where he got the opportunity to gain expertise in European cooking under the likes of the famed British chef Pascal Proyart, French chef Pierre Koffmann and the British father-son chef duo Michel and Alain Roux. The turning point in his career came when he worked under chef Atul Kocchar at Mayfair’s Benares from 2011 to 2015, before opening his own restaurant, Talli Joe in 2016, which shut three years later. After Taneja rejoined Benares in 2019 as the executive chef following Kochhar’s departure, he regained the restaurant’s Michelin star in 2021 and has retained it since. Koffmann’s encouragement led Taneja to use Indian spices with local British ingredients, and he continued to marry the two at his restaurant. On the menu at Benares, are dishes such as Cured Fish Chaat, Oyster Vindaloo, Malabar Scallops and Prawn Kasundi, among others.