We also spot Norway's Kvikk Lunsj, a four-finger chocolate wafer introduced in 1937. Resembling a KitKat, it has become a favourite amongst hikers. Tatyana Kromli, who grew up in a coastal town south of Oslo, remembers it fondly. “Spending time outdoors is a big part of Norwegian culture right from childhood,” she says, “and Kvikk Lunsj was always a little treat during breaks on family hiking and skiing trips, a tradition that I have continued on excursions as an adult.” Its association with outdoor adventures runs so deep that Fjellvettreglene, Norway's mountain safety rules, have been printed on its packaging since the 1960s.