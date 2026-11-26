The first answer to “What will we take home?” when flying back from Copenhagen was a no-brainer. It had to be the all-too-familiar blue tin of Royal Dansk butter cookies. For decades, the iconic tin emerged from bags of relatives returning from ‘abroad’. The contents were devoured quickly, but the sturdy dabba stayed on in many a household, repurposed to store odds and ends.
A window into local culture
For “supermarket tourists” like us, such edible curiosities offer a peek into a region's heritage, revealing why locals identify with them and the stories they cherish. Take the blue tin itself. The cookies were first baked in Helsingør in 1966, with the tin’s signature colour and the lid’s image of a traditional farmhouse near Odense being an assuring constant ever since. The classic tin’s five distinctly shaped, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a nod to Denmark’s dairy farming heritage and decades of gifting traditions.
There’s plenty of history to dig up behind items on the shelves of Scandinavian supermarkets. Take Anthon Berg's marcipanbrød, for instance. In the late 19th century, this Copenhagen confectioner began handing out dark chocolate-covered marzipan bars to customers waiting outside his shop. The gesture proved so popular that the treat became a product in its own right in 1898, with the distinctive pink-wrapped bars being a Danish favourite till today.
Then there's romkugler, cocoa-rich cake balls, often coated in chocolate sprinkles or coconut. These originated as a way of smartly reusing leftover sponge cakes and pastry trimmings by mixing them with jam and rum flavouring. While packaged versions are more practical to bring home, stop by a traditional bakery for the freshly made ones that are wonderfully soft.
Sometimes, a snack becomes inseparable from a particular custom or way of life. Every Christmas, supermarkets here are filled with pebernødder. These tiny, crunchy, spiced biscuits are festive treats and even used as stakes in card games on Christmas Eve. Interestingly, the ‘nuts’ are just in the name, referring to their small, hard, rounded appearance. And while a recipe dating back to 1703 mentions expensive spices including cardamom, cinnamon, anise, and a little pepper, many modern versions omit the pepper altogether.
We also spot Norway's Kvikk Lunsj, a four-finger chocolate wafer introduced in 1937. Resembling a KitKat, it has become a favourite amongst hikers. Tatyana Kromli, who grew up in a coastal town south of Oslo, remembers it fondly. “Spending time outdoors is a big part of Norwegian culture right from childhood,” she says, “and Kvikk Lunsj was always a little treat during breaks on family hiking and skiing trips, a tradition that I have continued on excursions as an adult.” Its association with outdoor adventures runs so deep that Fjellvettreglene, Norway's mountain safety rules, have been printed on its packaging since the 1960s.
Acquired tastes and unique uses
Another uniquely Norwegian product is brunost. This ‘brown cheese’ is made by cooking whey slowly until the sugars caramelise, giving it a dense texture and a sweet-salty taste more like fudge than regular cheese. Kromli reveals that Norwegians often eat it with waffles, but she prefers it thinly sliced on bread with butter. “I even add some brunost to a sauce served with wild meat, to bring a deeper, subtly sweet flavour,” she elaborates.
On the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, smokehouses with white chimneys selling smoked herring are a familiar sight today. They are said to have come up during the Napoleonic Wars when Scottish soldiers stationed in the vicinity introduced hot-smoking, helping fishermen preserve their catch. The flavourful golden herring is best enjoyed as a topping in sol over gudhjem, a rye-bread sandwich with radishes, chives, and a raw egg yolk.
For the gastronomically adventurous, unusual snacks like dried reindeer meat offer a glimpse into indigenous food traditions. The semi-nomadic Sámi people have herded reindeer for centuries, drying and smoking their meat for long journeys and the harsh Arctic winters. Known as tørket reinkjøtt, this chewy, intensely flavoured meat is a high-energy snack by itself, and can even be sliced thinly over dishes as varied as tapas or pizzas.