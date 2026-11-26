A window into local culture

For “supermarket tourists” like us, such edible curiosities offer a peek into a region's heritage, revealing why locals identify with them and the stories they cherish. Take the blue tin itself. The cookies were first baked in Helsingør in 1966, with the tin’s signature colour and the lid’s image of a traditional farmhouse near Odense being an assuring constant ever since. The classic tin’s five distinctly shaped, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a nod to Denmark’s dairy farming heritage and decades of gifting traditions.