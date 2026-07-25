How cookies, sandos and burgers are feeding Delhi's protestors

Twenty-seven-year-old Palak Anand, who runs the jewellery label Aura Studio in Delhi, recently visited the student protest site at Jantar Mantar. She came away struck by the sheer number of people, after spending hours in the heat, were looking for water, ORS and something quick to eat. She put out a call for support in kind on social media and was overwhelmed with deliveries of snacks, water bottles, electrolytes and more at her home. Anand shared photographs of an Uber XL on Instagram, which she and her friends filled to the brim before heading to Jantar Mantar.
The protests in Delhi are centred on demands for accountability over examination paper leaks and wider reforms in the education system. As students and supporters from across the country continue to gather at the site, often spending entire days there, this invisible and informal network is making sure nobody goes hungry or thirsty.
Anand is just one of many people who have become part of it. Restaurants have turned their kitchens into production lines, organisations have stepped in to coordinate logistics, home bakers have filled ovens with cookies, while ordinary citizens have found countless ways to contribute.
While coordinating deliveries, Anand also wanted to send something that felt more personal. That desire turned into ‘Send Someone a Cookie’, an initiative inviting home bakers across Delhi NCR to bake a batch of homemade cookies. While those living elsewhere can sponsor ingredients (to make cookies) or send cookie dough that she can bake in her kitchen.
One of the first batches came from an 18-year-old student from Faridabad who wanted to join the protests but whose parents would not allow him to. "When we took those chocolate chip cookies to the protest site, people smiled, laughed and immediately started asking who had made them," Anand says. "The cookies reminded me that comfort is also a form of care," she says. "Something homemade can lift someone's spirits in a way that's very different from opening a packet of biscuits."
Some restaurant kitchens have been responding the same way. At her Kona Sandwich Shop in Greater Kailash, chef-owner Radhika Khandelwal’s team prepared more than 2,000 sandwiches, a mix of Veggie Smash Sandwich, Paneer Protein Sandwich, Pesto Veggie Sandwich, Bombay Sandwich, and burgers, cutting each one in half before packing them to make distribution easier and reduce wastage. "My love language has always been food," says Khandelwal. "Supporting them with a substantial meal felt like one small way of helping them keep going through long, demanding days."
While Blue Tokai opened its cafés to people looking to refill water bottles, charge their phones or simply to rest. Rosei Ghara, an Odia restaurant in Shahpur Jat has been offering warm, home-style meals to those spending long hours at the site, while Mahabelly in Saket has extended support through food, water, transport and accommodation. Even a two-month-old burger joint Gimme That in Mayur Vihar prepared 500 smash burgers, inviting volunteers to help ensure they reached the protest site.
Cooking, however, is only one part of the story. Distribution is a whole other game. For its sandwich distribution, Kona worked with the Sachkhand Foundation, one of the volunteer groups helping coordinate collections and deliveries to the protest site.
For Taranjot Singh Gulati, president of the Sachkhand Foundation, the work has evolved with the needs of the protest. "When we first went there, we were carrying water and basic first-aid supplies," he says. "People started asking for food. That's when we realised water alone wasn't enough." Working out of the kitchen at Nimri Karoli Gurdwara in Ashok Vihar, volunteers began preparing langar before adding packed pulao and bulk pizza orders to the mix. Pizzas, Gulati says, were easy to transport and distribute, and could feed large numbers quickly. Donations now fund meals cooked at the gurdwara, bulk food purchases and even orders placed directly through food delivery platforms. Volunteers work in three shifts, collecting, transporting and distributing food through the day.
"The well wishes are always there," says Gulati. "People keep coming and saying thank you for the effort. That's what keeps us motivated and keeps us going back."
The scale of support was evident to Delhi-based author and food writer Tanushree Bhowmik, when she visited Jantar Mantar on July 23. Having seen social media posts claiming there had been a shortage of food the previous evening and that delivery personnel were allegedly being stopped, she expected a very different scene.
"What we witnessed instead," she says, “were massive degchis of food being brought in by people in their private cars, along with disposable plates and spoons. They had set up distribution areas and people were peacefully queuing up for the food and sitting on the pavements eating.”