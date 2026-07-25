How cookies, sandos and burgers are feeding Delhi's protestors

For Taranjot Singh Gulati, president of the Sachkhand Foundation, the work has evolved with the needs of the protest. "When we first went there, we were carrying water and basic first-aid supplies," he says. "People started asking for food. That's when we realised water alone wasn't enough." Working out of the kitchen at Nimri Karoli Gurdwara in Ashok Vihar, volunteers began preparing langar before adding packed pulao and bulk pizza orders to the mix. Pizzas, Gulati says, were easy to transport and distribute, and could feed large numbers quickly. Donations now fund meals cooked at the gurdwara, bulk food purchases and even orders placed directly through food delivery platforms. Volunteers work in three shifts, collecting, transporting and distributing food through the day.