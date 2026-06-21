On the road with Shubhra Chatterji documenting how India eats

Then there is the brown leather diary with Lost Recipes stamped in gold, the food series that took three seasons and eight years and followed me into my mid-30s. We made that book look as old as the recipes it held; you see it in every episode. We soaked ordinary printer paper in tea, ironed each sheet flat, printed the found recipes on to them and pasted them in, so that the diary became a small and deliberate forgery of memory. There is a recipe in it for Aanth ke kabab—whole lengths of goat intestine cleaned carefully and stuffed with mince, raisins, cashews, almonds, tied at both ends, and threaded on to skewers. These are spit-roasted and basted with ghee until the casing browns. We cooked this at a camp in the Dundlod scrublands, in Shekhawati, Rajasthan. The fires were lit as the sun went down and the cooking went on into the night, the fat spitting into the flames, the dark closing in around the small circle of shoot-lights, and I remember thinking that this was the oldest thing in the world—this exact arrangement of meat and fire and people waiting under a deepening sky, and that I was being allowed to watch it. Those kebabs were delicious. I have never eaten them again.