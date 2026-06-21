On the road with Shubhra Chatterji documenting how India eats

Books gather where they please. They belong in my kitchen too, on a wall-mounted shelf tucked into a nook behind the fridge. Here’s where I keep my stack of cookbooks and a motley pile of notebooks, diaries, all filled over 15 years of travelling across India to document how it eats. I call them my field notes. One day I took them all down and made a pile on the kitchen floor—it was a map of my own mind, my life, in my own scrawly hand.
There are fat spiral pads and slim pocketbooks, a cloth-covered notebook from Leh, a handmade-paper journal with an elephant on its cover, calendar diaries from years ago, each date filled-in with a recipe. There are pads stamped with the names of pharmaceutical companies, because there are three doctors in my family. So my notes on Moti Pulao sit under a logo for an antipsychotic, under the printed promise that it will make a wonderful difference to your patient’s life. There is a pocketbook with a Kolkata address on the cover and notes from Tangra on the first page. And there is a Granta notebook from 2008, bought with one of my first paycheques.
A plain-looking black journal holds the script of the very first thing I ever directed. Chakh Le India—Kachcha Raasta, Episode 1, Alibaug in 2011. Tucked into its pages is the voiceover I wrote. “I haven’t even stepped off the jetty yet, and some fantastic local food is right in front of me. I’m going to find out for myself what all this really is.” I was 26, and I had no idea I had just written the sentence I would spend the rest of my working life inside. The notebook around it is all logistics. Ferry timings at Rewas Jetty. A list of the places we would shoot at: Sanman Restaurant, Mayoor Bakery, the synagogue, the fish market at 5.30am when the auction is on. The number of a horse carriage guy. It is the most unsentimental writing imaginable—a young director’s to-do list. And then, a month later, on the Dahanu episode pages, between notes on a Warli artist and a cheeku farm and an Irani Bakery, three words sitting alone on a line, written to no one—“I feel blessed.”
Then there is the brown leather diary with Lost Recipes stamped in gold, the food series that took three seasons and eight years and followed me into my mid-30s. We made that book look as old as the recipes it held; you see it in every episode. We soaked ordinary printer paper in tea, ironed each sheet flat, printed the found recipes on to them and pasted them in, so that the diary became a small and deliberate forgery of memory. There is a recipe in it for Aanth ke kabab—whole lengths of goat intestine cleaned carefully and stuffed with mince, raisins, cashews, almonds, tied at both ends, and threaded on to skewers. These are spit-roasted and basted with ghee until the casing browns. We cooked this at a camp in the Dundlod scrublands, in Shekhawati, Rajasthan. The fires were lit as the sun went down and the cooking went on into the night, the fat spitting into the flames, the dark closing in around the small circle of shoot-lights, and I remember thinking that this was the oldest thing in the world—this exact arrangement of meat and fire and people waiting under a deepening sky, and that I was being allowed to watch it. Those kebabs were delicious. I have never eaten them again.