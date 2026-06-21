On the road with Shubhra Chatterji documenting how India eats

There are fat spiral pads and slim pocketbooks, a cloth-covered notebook from Leh, a handmade-paper journal with an elephant on its cover, calendar diaries from years ago, each date filled-in with a recipe. There are pads stamped with the names of pharmaceutical companies, because there are three doctors in my family. So my notes on Moti Pulao sit under a logo for an antipsychotic, under the printed promise that it will make a wonderful difference to your patient’s life. There is a pocketbook with a Kolkata address on the cover and notes from Tangra on the first page. And there is a Granta notebook from 2008, bought with one of my first paycheques.