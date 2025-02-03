Craving a unique dining experience? Attend a food theatre
SummaryFrom communal potlucks to immersive dining experiences, these performances invite reflection on societal issues through the lens of food
Theatre practitioners in India are using food in their performances to challenge existing oppressive structural injustices, such as casteism and patriarchy. In these food theatre pieces, playwrights weave together personal narratives and political messaging interspersed or bookended with a shared communal meal. These include performances such as Come Eat With Me, Garam Roti and New India Lodge. A unifying theme is they break the fourth wall and invite members of the audience to share their lived experiences. Each performance is unique as the audience brings their own flavour and perspective to the show.