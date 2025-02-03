Craving a unique dining experience? Attend a food theatre

After a brief introduction, the play starts with a feud between a bickering Bohri businessman and his Hindu partner from Surat squabbling about the relationship between religious rules and food. Subsequently, the audience is introduced to the jolly Malayali Molly who gently unwraps layers of patriarchal conditioning and antiquated gender roles, along with a pothichoru (a Kerala-style meal wrapped in a banana leaf) on a grand dining table. It is the main course that's served to the attendees. The play wraps up with an important social message about the need for social reform and a vision for a new India. Different courses—including an appetiser of Gujarati surti locho (a chaat with steamed gram flour and chutneys) and dessert of Punjabi shagna da kheer—are served to the audience between the five acts as the play progresses.