What's cooking in Army mess kitchens?

The pudding is also something Colonel Ankush Sharma, 49, looked forward to during his days as a cadet at the National Defence Academy. “It would typically be served once a week, after an overnight run, or a long day out in the sun, and as cadets we used to just gulp it down,” he says. His association with the army mess from his father’s time and as a serving officer in the army remains the same. “My first meal as a commissioned officer was chicken curry and rice. It tasted exactly like the food I had grown up eating in the mess.”