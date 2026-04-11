A culinary cruise through Rajasthan

Rajasthan does not pamper the traveller. It roasts you in the afternoon sun, powders your jacket and motorcycle with dust and stretches the horizon until the road feels endless. But it rewards endurance in its own way. Somewhere beyond the next fort wall or desert dune there is always a kitchen waiting, a fire burning low, and a cook who understands hunger better than any nutritionist ever could. Beyond the courtyards and frescoed havelis lies a land that takes its food seriously, where recipes are inherited like heirlooms and kitchens are run on instinct rather than measurement.

Royal Enfield’s Culinary Cruise was a week-long 1,600-km loop across Rajasthan on a Super Meteor 650, where the riding was serious and the eating even more so. The route covered desert highways, old caravan towns and fortress cities, but the real milestones were the kitchens.

From manicured Jaipur, the transition to the little lanes of Mandawa was an easy 190 km warm-up, a chance to let the 648cc motorcycle find its rhythm. The Shekhawati region is famously the “open-air art gallery” of Rajasthan, but to walk through it is to see heritage collide with monstrous neglect. While beautiful frescos on the havelis offer a glimpse of Marwari riches, the experience is marred by the pervasive stink of open sewers.

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View full Image View full Image Bajra roti being roasted. ( Rishad Saam Mehta )

However, the desert offers prizes to those who endure its harsher side. At our hotel, the Desert Resort, the chef provided an antidote in the form of Rajwadi Maas, a traditional mutton dish cooked for four hours over a wood stove. The air was filled with the toasted scent of bajra rotis, leavened by hand and roasted on a flat cast-iron pan. When the meal finally arrived, it was a delight: a thick, fire-roasted roti lacquered in ghee with the Rajwadi Maas ladled directly over it, served with a shard of jaggery and a hit of garlic chutney. Digging into that slow-cooked masterpiece made the ride to Shekhawati worth it.

We were on the road to Bikaner next, a chaotic city with smells of frying gram flour and ancient stone in the air. To arrive here on the Super Meteor 650 is to participate in a high-stakes mechanical ballet. At the Kote Gate, the wide tarmac suddenly constricts into a labyrinth of rickshaws, cows and disorderly, noisy traffic. Parking the Super Meteor felt like docking a heavy ship in a crowded harbour.

The Bikaner food walk is a test of fortitude. Coming from Mumbai, where even the humblest street vendor makes a cursory nod to hygiene with a pair of gloves, the old city of Bikaner is a culture shock. At Kote Gate, we ate papdi chaat, everything crushed, handled and mixed with bare fingers. It was undeniably tasty yet I couldn't help but wonder if my stomach possessed the structural integrity to handle the microbiological gauntlet being thrown down.

From there, we headed to Chunnilal Sharbat Wala, where rows of bottles glistened like paint samples in a hardware store. They were delicious certainly, but essentially synthetic cocktails of colour and artificial flavour, held together by viscous sugar syrup.

View full Image View full Image Kadhai doodh. ( Rishad Saam Mehta )

Redemption was the Kadhai Doodh, milk constantly agitated in a massive iron kadai heated by a slow flame and embellished with dry fruits, cardamom and saffron. It’s ladled into an earthen kullad with malai skimmed from the top. The concoction was fabulous—rich, fragrant and comforting.

When I thumbed the starter of the motorcycle the next morning it was with a mix of relief and pride. Despite the papri with a suspicious travel history, sherbets that were a pure synthesis of colour and sugar and doodh thumb‑stirred with malai, my stomach had held out like Rajputs against a Mughal siege.

In Jodhpur, the theatre began at Ghanta Garh, the iconic Clock Tower, where the air is filled with the cacophony of horns and hawkers. At Shahi Samosa and Arora Namkeen, two savoury snack stalwarts situated side by side, the mirchi vadas were golden fried, gram-paste coated behemoths. The samosas were literal calorie bombs—deep-fried masterpieces that presented a profound conundrum. I had to choose—maintain the discipline of my low-fat, high-protein diet or surrender to the call of the carbs. The calorie bombs won. Some snacks are simply too delicious for a diet to survive, especially if they are arguably the best samosas in Rajasthan.

I headed to the legendary Shri Mishrilal Hotel for their Makhaniya Lassi. This is less of a drink and more of an Indian custard—a saffron-heavy, cardamom-infused yogurt so thick it requires a spoon and a moment of quiet contemplation. It was the ultimate cooling agent after the hard ride in the heat from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. I couldn't resist their Rabri either—a rich, condensed sludge of milk and clotted malai that serves as the perfect post-ride reward.

As the sun dipped, we traded the dusty chaos of the bazaar for the rooftop of Hotel Pal, where we were at eye-level with the illuminated ramparts of Mehrangarh Fort, which glowed like a golden crown against the sky. Dinner here was about the white elegance of Safed Maas. Unlike its fiery cousins, this mutton curry is bathed in a velvety sauce of yogurt, cream, cashews and almonds. It’s flavoured with “cool” spices—cardamom and mace—and finished with a hint of rose water. It was mellow, sophisticated, and incredibly rich, a culinary reflection of the fortress standing guard over us.

View full Image View full Image Laal maas. ( Rishad Saam Mehta )

Reaching Jaisalmer, we checked into Karwaan, where the transition from the bike’s saddle to the comforts of the camp was almost jarring. We found ourselves reclining against heavy bolsters like Marwari emissaries, watching local folk performances under a canopy of stars.

Chef Sachin Singh painstakingly crafted a smashingly good Laal Maas. The mise en place looked like a small military operation: 4kg of goat meat, 2 kg of ghee, mountains of onions, bowls of curd and spices, and enough Mathania chilli to start a diplomatic dispute. As the fire settled into a steady glow, the pot went on and the transformation began. Ghee hissed, onions softened, spices bloomed and the meat slowly surrendered to the heat. Laal Maas is not a dish that rushes. It simmers with patience, gathering depth and fire in equal measure, until the sauce thickens into something dark, fierce and unapologetically Rajasthani.

From the golden sands, the road twisted toward the rugged granite spine of the Aravallis to Ghanerao. This region has long had strategic importance, guarding the ancient passes between the kingdoms of Marwar and Mewar. Tucked away in this gateway is Aloof Jungle Lodge, where we had a lunch of Dal Baati Churma—a "tick-the-box" culinary ritual for any Rajasthan journey.

It was at Aloof that we encountered Godwari Maas, the smokier, more primitive cousin to the city’s refined curries. While the iconic Laal Maas relies on the sharp, clean heat of the Mathania chili, this dish is a deeper, more atmospheric affair that draws its character from the landscape.

The preparation was an exercise in patience and elemental cooking; the meat is slow braised for hours over an open fire fuelled by local acacia wood, which imparts a distinct, resinous char to the gravy. The result is a flavour map of the land—earthy, intensely smoky, and far more complex than any standard meat preparation. It is a stark reminder that the further you ride into the middle-of-nowhere, the more profound the culinary rewards become.

When I finally rolled back into Jaipur, the odometer read 1,600km but my stomach felt like it had travelled twice that distance. Rajasthan is not a place you merely ride through. It is a place that feeds you, tests you, occasionally terrifies your digestive system, and then sends you back onto the highway slightly heavier and much happier.

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Miles and meat Route: Jaipur → Bikaner → Karwan Desert Camp near Jaisalmer → Jodhpur → Ghanerao → Jaipur. Roughly 1,600 km of highways, trading towns and desert tracks.